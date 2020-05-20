UPDATE: Missing Laurel man found safe

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities reported at about 3: 30 p.m. Wednesday that Bradley Nault, who has been missing in Laurel County, has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man last seen off the West Cumberland Gap Parkway in Laurel County has been missing since May 16, 2020.

Deputies say 28-year-old Bradley Nault was last seen around 8 a.m. Saturday about 10 miles south of London.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.