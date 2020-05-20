UPDATE: KY 8 in Mason County reopens after hillside slide

Update: Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EDT

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – KY 8 west of Maysville in Mason County reopened Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. after being closed by debris following a hillside slide, according to the state.

The highway is open to traffic.

Original Story Below:

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Heavy rain caused a slide that has closed KY 8 between the William Harsha Bridge (US 68) and Germantown Road (KY 3056) west of Maysville in Mason County.

Officials say the road is expected to be closed for several days.

People traveling between Bracken County, western Mason County or Aberdeen, Ohio, and the downtown Maysville-area, should detour on US 68 and the AA Highway.