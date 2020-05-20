NCAA transfer decision could impact UK basketball and football

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WTVQ) – The NCAA’s decision on Wednesday to table discussion on the one-time transfer rule until 2021 could impact University of Kentucky football and men’s and women’s basketball.

The proposed rule would allow undergraduates to transfer to a different school one time and not have to sit out a season.

- Advertisement -

Pushing the issue to next year means UK Men’s Basketball will have to get a separate waiver for Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr to play for the Wildcats.

Normally, Sarr would have to sit out one season, but Kentucky is asking for a waiver because Sarr’s coach at Wake Forest, Danny Manning, was fired after talking Sarr into staying at Wake Forest instead of leaving a year early for the NBA.

Sarr, an All-ACC performer, has said if he doesn’t get the waiver from the NCAA, he won’t sit out a year. In other words, he would never play for the Kentucky Wildcats. The 7-footer is desperately needed by the Wildcats since all its big men left school early for the NBA.

Related Article: BBB shares tips on how to buy legitimate Belk Bowl tickets

The NCAA’s decision could also affect the UK Football program. It is hoping to get Auburn transfer, quarterback Joey Gatewood, eligible for the upcoming season.

And, the UK Women’s Hoops team could be impacted as two incoming transfers, Jazmine Massengill and Robyn Bentonnow, will now likely have to sit out a season before becoming eligible to play.