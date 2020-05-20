Man caught after second chase in one day

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 32-year-old Clarksville, Tenn., man who is no stranger to police or alcohol-related offenses is back behind bars.

According to Kentucky State Police, Daniel W. Mosely was arrested Tuesday night following his second chase with officers in one day. He is charged with reckless driving, meth trafficking, fourth offense DUI, fleeing, receiving stolen property and other offenses.

At about 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, KSP Trooper Hunter Carrol, of the Madisonville Post, began assisting the Hopkinsville Police Department in pursuing a 2020 black Jeep Compass, on Highway 41 south of Hopkinsville

The vehicle had fled from Montgomery County, Tenn., sheriff’s deputies earlier Tuesday.

The pursuit continued to the Pennyrile Parkway, and then westbound to Interstate 24. Near the 63-mile marker, a Cadiz police officer successfully deployed a tire deflation device.

The vehicle stopped around the 58-mile marker, where Mosely was arrested without incident, the KSP said.

In addition to the new charges from the chase, Mosely was served a Christian county warrant for felony probation violation and a Montgomery County warrant for fugitive.