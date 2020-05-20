Joseph-Beth Booksellers busy on first day retail allowed to reopen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Wednesday non-essential retail stores were allowed to open their doors once again to the excitement of workers and shoppers.

On its first day back, disco played at Joseph-Beth in the Lexington Green shopping center.

“I keep using the word excited, but we’re very pleased to be back. We’re doing very well and sold one of our biggest pieces today, so it’s been lovely,” Sara Hewlett, assistant general manager, said.

Hewlett says the store has been working for weeks to make sure customers and workers are safe inside the store.

“It’s been nice. It’s been not easy, but it’s been doable,” Hewlett said.

That difficult transition is expected to get easier. A little more than half of the store’s employees have returned, but it plans to bring back more as sales rise.

Sales have actually increased in some areas during shutdown through online shopping and curb-side pick-up.

“We have added a way better website to where people can order books. Even if they’re not fulfilled here, they help our company,” Hewlett said.

As busy as Wednesday was, Friday could be even busier for the store as its bistro will also open up.

“Joseph-Beth has been here since 1986 in Lexington. It’s a community spot, so it’s been lovely to hear the feedback from customers about how excited they are to come back,” Hewlett said.