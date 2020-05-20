Honor Flight Kentucky raising funds virtually for Vets

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Honor Flight Kentucky hopes to raise enough money to send the largest group of Veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

“We do this in a one day, all expenses paid trip and we can’t do that without the generous sponsorship by corporate donors here in the community and individual donors,” said Ashley Bruggeman, a board member and fundraiser chair.

The upcoming fundraiser “No Greater Honor 5K Run” helps make that happen. This year, it’s going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But organizers hope it means an even greater turnout.

“It opens it up to even more people,” said Bruggeman.

Bruggeman says anyone can take part in the activity of walking or running in a number of ways, “You can do that in your neighborhood, on your treadmill, even part of a hike.”