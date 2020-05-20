Harrison County flood damages houses and businesses; officials expected worse

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Water rose high Tuesday night in Harrison County damaging some businesses and houses.

But people there are thankful because they were expecting a lot worse.

The county knows how destructive flooding can be.

So people prepared with memories of the major flood in 1997.

There was a state of emergency, evacuations, and a shelter put in place.

“We prepared for the worst,” says Harrison County Judge-Executive Alex Barnett.

Barnett says the river crested at 22.4 feet, not the expected 26.

“The eighth worst flood in Harrison County but it wasn’t as traumatic as it could’ve been,” says Barnett.

But cars are still underwater and houses are surrounded by it.

This is the quickest Barnett has ever seen the water rise – almost seven inches of rain in 48 hours.

“We have some businesses still underwater. We have a meat packer down by the river. We have a wholesaler, a Casey Provisions still under a lot of water, can’t even get in to check it out,” says Barnett.

Casey Hatfield says the water just came close to his apartment.

“It hasn’t gotten this high. A few scares, ya know, but never this high,” says resident Casey Hatfield. He lives near the river.

He packed his valuables and just waited, worried living so close to the river.

“I feel a lot better now though cause if it didn’t get up to us after this…” says Hatfield.

With more rain on the way the city is leaving the shelter in place and hoping for the best.