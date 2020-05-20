UPDATE: Danville lifts boil water notice

UPDATE: Danville utilities lifted its boil water advisory as of about 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The advisory had been imposed Tuesday, May 19.
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The city of Danville has issued a boil water advisory for parts of the city served by its utility district.
According to the city, the advisory covers 1896 Pope Road, all of Bluegill Road, all of Crystal Springs Road and all of Woodhaven Road.
Later Tuesday afternoon, the advisory was expanded to include 1400 Pope Road through 1896 Pope Road.