Voter registration deadline nears

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – If not for the coronavirus, Tuesday would have been primary election day in Kentucky.
Instead, that’s been put off until June 23, but it is a good time to remind voters the deadline to register to vote or to update voter registration information is fast approaching.
It’s 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.
Voter registration cards can be dropped off at any Motor Vehicle Branch location drop box at local County Clerk’s offices. If the voter registration card is mailed, it must be postmarked by May 26.
Changes and information also can be made at www.govoteky.com.
Unfortunately, voters cannot change your party affiliation and still be eligible to vote in that party’s primary election.
The deadline to change political party was December 31, 2019. A voter not affiliated with either of the two major parties is still eligible to vote in nonpartisan races.
The state is setting up a portal where voters can make changes and find other information, especially on mail-in voting which will be the preferred meath for the June 23 primary.