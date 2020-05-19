Scott County plans three-pronged graduation, including late July in-person ceremony

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The graduation plan for Scott County Schools is multi-faceted with three different opportunities to celebrate the Class of 2020.

Phoenix Horizon Community, Great Crossing High School, and Scott County High School will each participate in a community graduate parade and will premiere their individual virtual graduation programs beginning June 11, 2020 with PHC followed by GCHS on June 12 and SCHS on June 13.

Each parade will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the virtual program debut on YouTube each night at 8 p.m.

The virtual programs will be professionally developed by an organization that has years of experience with similar formats, according to the school district.

The parade and virtual programs allow schools to recognize graduates and families to celebrate this accomplishment soon after the end of the school year.

Schools are working with community partners to put together a commemorative bag filled with keepsakes to honor each graduate. Each school will arrange pick up times the week of June 15 where graduates will receive their diplomas and the special gifts in person.

Students were clear in their desire to have a face-to-face program with as many in attendance as possible. As a result, the plan also includes a more traditional program the last weekend in July.

Details of the program will be announced after July 4th so district leaders can take into consideration the latest recommendations available from government and health officials regarding crowd size.

At this time, school leaders say they anticipate each program being held on the football field at Birds Nest Stadium, which was the plan for commencement exercises prior to COVID-19.

“We are still hopeful that this could be a traditional graduation but there are questions that no one can answer at this time. It could mean a crowd of 50 or less. Waiting provides the best opportunity for students to get their wish and have a face-to-face program in some capacity prior to the leaving for college or reporting for military service,” the district said in a statement.