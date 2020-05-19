Red River Gorge, National Forest now opening Friday

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Daniel Boone National Forest will open the Red River Gorge and Redbird Crest Off-Highway Vehicle Trail System on Friday, May 22.

The forest had previously announced a June 3 opening date. Some other parts of the forest still won’t open until June 3. (Click on this site to enlarge a detailed chart dbnfreopen_5_18_20_final)

“In light of the Governor’s decision to lift the travel ban on May 22, we felt we could move up the reopening of the Red River Gorge and Redbird Crest OHV Trail to the same date, while still emphasizing safety,” Daniel Boone National Forest Supervisor Dan Olsen said. “We look forward to seeing our recreation sites being enjoyed by the people from the communities we serve.”

Most day-use sites, such as picnic areas and shooting ranges, as well as the White Sulphur Off Highway Vehicle Trail System will tentatively reopen on June 3.

Most developed campgrounds are tentatively scheduled to reopen on June 11. Visitors who already have campground reservations through www.Recreation.gov will be notified via email or text message if there are any changes.

The general forest area and most boat launches and trails have remained open to hiking, biking, horseback riding, boating, dispersed camping, hunting, fishing, etc.

Although not accepting in-person visits, offices remain open and operational. Visitors are encouraged to call the local Forest Service office for general information or assistance with obtaining maps and passes.

As recreation sites begin to open, the Leave No Trace 7 Principles are more important than ever. Make a plan, be prepared and leave no trace. If a trailhead parking area is full, please consider another location.

“We encourage you to go outside and enjoy the fresh air, but take extra steps to do this safely, Olsen said. “Be extra cautious and avoid high-risk activities that might require health care or rescue.”

The Daniel Boone National Forest continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation. Please review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local and state guidelines for social distancing and cloth face coverings.

For up-to-date information and the projected opening schedule on the Daniel Boone National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf/ or the forest Facebook page at www.facebook.com/danielboonenf/ or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DanielBooneNF.