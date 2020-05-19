Museums, distilleries, libraries open June 8, child care, camps June 15; 20 new deaths in state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – State officials unveiled more opening dates, including distilleries, museums and libraries, Tuesday, continued to push health and safety guidelines to make reopening work, but also announced 20 new deaths in 11 counties.

With retail, restaurants and churches, among others, opening in the next few days, Gov. Andy Beshear and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack both preached safety going into the Memorial Day weekend.

“We know we desperately crave seeing our family and friends. We just must stay safe together,” Stack said during Beshear’s daily briefing.

The tips included do events outside, making sure to keep gatherings to 10 or less people, wearing masks, social distancing. not sharing food and utensils, keeping sanitizer available and other safety tips that have become “the new normal.”

Beshear announced museums, libraries, distilleries, outdoor attractions and aquariums, and similar groups, can open June 8.

Child care will open June 15 with strict guidelines. Camps, including sports camps, that can meet the strict child care guidelines also will be able to open June 15, Beshear said.

Concerts can do drive-in or drive-up shows, but live performances and bingo halls aren’t yet able to open, the governor added.

The state had 20 deaths, Beshear said, noting it is the highest one-day total. The deaths came in 11 counties, including Jefferson, Daviess, Logan, Edmonson, Campbell, Kenton, Allen, Warren, Boone, Adair and Brekenridge.

The 20 cases bring to 266 deaths in the state since the coronavirus outbreak began in early March.

Beshear also reported 164 new cases, which is on par with the state’s signs of a “plateau.” The new cases brought to 8.069 the number in the state since early March.

Of the total, 269 patients remain in ICU and 443 in the hospital.

More importantly, 2,826 people have recovered and the number of people tested has reached 153,800.

O fhr new cases, 50 were in Jefferson, 33 were in Fayette, 10 were in Kenton, two each were in Bullitt, Fanklin and Grayson counties, and one each in Wolfe, Whitley, Clay, Edmonson, and Madison, among others.

Wolfe was one of only a handful of counties in the state that previously had no cases.