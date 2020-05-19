Man charged with shooting in Floyd County

GARRETT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 44-year-old Garrett, Ky. man has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon after s hotting early Tuesday morning.

The Kentucky State Police said 44-year-old Stephen Moore was charged.

According to the KSP, troopers received a call from 24-year-old Tyler Ousley, from Martin, Ky., who said he’d been shot and was on his way to the McDowell hospital.

By the time a trooper an detective got to the hospital, Ousley had been transferred to the Pikeville Medical Center with a gunshot to the back. He was in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury, the KSP said.

The investigation led troopers to charge Moore.

At this time, it is unclear what occurred before the shooting, as the investigation continues, according to the KSP.

Detective Merlo and Trooper Jacobs of the Kentucky State Police are leading the investigation.