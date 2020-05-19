Like others, Lake Cumberland eases visitor restrictions

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital announced today that it is transitioning from a zero-visitor protocol to limited visitor restrictions as the hospital gradually resumes elective and non-urgent cases and services at its facilities.

The updated restrictions, which will now allow most patients to have one visitor or support person per day, have been implemented effective immediately.

“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and well-being of our patients, providers, team members, and community,” said Robert Parker, chief executive officer (CEO) of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. “We continue to monitor closely the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients, and we feel confident that it is safe to begin allowing limited visitors again at this time.”

As part of the updated visitor restrictions, patients are now limited to one well visitor per day, including one companion for outpatient appointments and one support person for obstetric patients.

All visitors must be 12 years of age or older, will be screened upon entry and are required to wear a mask and a sticker while in the facility. Visitors do not pass the screening at entry will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free.

Visitors are not allowed for high-risk, isolation, immunocompromised or patients who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19.

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital continues to screen everyone who enters the facility for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, per CDC guidelines. For additional updates on how the hospital is working to maintain a safe and supportive environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit LakeCumberlandHospital.com.