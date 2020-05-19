Kentuckians are being urged to support contact tracing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear says Kentuckians will continue to beat COVID-19 and start to safely reopen the economy by getting tested and supporting contact tracing.

Governor Beshear says contact tracing is key to protecting the health of Kentucky communities as the economy begins to reopen.

He says Kentuckians should answer the call if a public health worker contacts you, it will help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

At Monday’s press conference the governor announced the appointment of mark carter as executive adviser leading the contact tracing efforts in the office of the secretary of the cabinet for health and family services.

Carter says some of the important pieces of information about contact tracing Kentuckians need to know include: