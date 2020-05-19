Kentuckians are being urged to support contact tracing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear says Kentuckians will continue to beat COVID-19 and start to safely reopen the economy by getting tested and supporting contact tracing.
Governor Beshear says contact tracing is key to protecting the health of Kentucky communities as the economy begins to reopen.
He says Kentuckians should answer the call if a public health worker contacts you, it will help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
At Monday’s press conference the governor announced the appointment of mark carter as executive adviser leading the contact tracing efforts in the office of the secretary of the cabinet for health and family services.
Carter says some of the important pieces of information about contact tracing Kentuckians need to know include:
- Public health workers may reach out to those who have contracted COVID-19 to assess their situation and track any recent in-person contacts.
• Contacts will be notified that they may have been exposed to COVID-19, are provided instructions, and connected to local resources.
• By following instructions provided, contacts help stop the spread of COVID-19 and save the lives of Kentuckians.
• Helping to communicate the importance of contact tracing, you are supporting bringing people back to work and reopening Kentucky’s economy.
Carter says that the information these health workers receive from you is kept completely private and confidential. People who have COVID-19 and people they have had in-person contact with recently are not released to the public.