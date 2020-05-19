James Taylor, Jackson Browne concert rescheduled for June 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – James Taylor and His All-Star Band, with special guest Jackson Browne, have rescheduled their tour dates for 2021.

The James Taylor and Band concert scheduled for Friday, June 26, 2020 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville has been rescheduled to Friday, June 25, 2021.

- Advertisement -

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. Those who are unable to attend the rescheduled date should reach out to the point of purchase for information on refunds.