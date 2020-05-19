House fire claims two in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A house fire early Tuesday morning claimed the lives of a mother and her daughter.

According to the Kentucky State Police, investigators were called to the fire at about 5:10 a.m. in Greenville in Muhlenberg County and discovered 30-year-old Kristina Y. Pyszka, and her 3-year-old daughter were in their residence on Wilson Street.

Kristina Pyszka was pronounced dead at the scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner’s Office and the child was transported to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital, but unfortunately, did not survive.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. However, it is believed the fire originated in one of the home’s bedrooms, the KSP said.

The fire remains under investigation by Arson Investigator Michael Radcliff, but no foul play is suspected.