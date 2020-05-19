CycleYOU Lexington preparing to reopen after months of closure

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Like many other businesses, fitness centers have been closed by the coronavirus outbreak for more than two months.

They get to reopen June 1st and while the state finalizes guidelines, we found fitness center owners know things will be different.

For more than two months, CycleYOU owner Noelle Dick has struggled.

Even with no firm rules from the state on how to reopen, she knows she has to be patient and be smart.

“I’ve been told that we’ll get them a week before we open and that’s really not enough time but I know it’s all they can do,” says Noelle Dick.

For now, she’s following guidelines for restaurants and retail stores.

“We know we’re gonna have to do six foot distancing. We know we’re gonna have to have our staff wear gloves and masks. We know we’re gonna have to put up barriers so we’re already assuming those things,” says Dick.

The bikes, weights and mats are the same but even before she closed, she knew working out would look very different when when her customers returned.

“So you’re gonna see limited class sizes. You’re gonna see physical distancing big time around the whole building. You’re gonna see things like we’re not gonna be able to offer the amenities we love to offer like showers and hair ties,” says Dick.

Clients will be asked to wear masks and sign waivers. They’ve installed sanitizing stations. They’ll even soak the equipment after each class.

But even with the changes, customers already are filling up new class schedules.

“We know our clients if they said June 1st, there’s so many of them that want to come back so even if we come back in a limited capacity we’ll do that and we’ll try and make it work them. I don’t know if it will,” says Dick.

While the rules may be different, the motivation for the customers and the staff remain the same.

“They come here for stress relief so it’s our job to make them feel that stress relief when they come here and that they will feel like they’re taken care of, so we will be working hard every single day to make sure they feel safe and can come back,” says Dick.

