Current, former UK cheerleaders run a mile for their coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In the wake of the firing of the University of Kentucky’s legendary cheerleader coach and his staff for a lack of program oversight, more than three dozen current and former team members showed their support for the coach Tuesday night.

The members, spanning more than 30 years with the team, showed up at the UK Seaton Center to run a “Seaton Mile” to show support for coach Jomo Thompson.

The mile is a workout cheerleaders do during their first week on the team.

Former cheerleader Braxton Smith said it was not a protest against the university, but rather a show of support for their coach.

“It’s more of up standing up and showing our support for our coach

because at the end of the day, we know what kind of person he really is.

We know that these extremely exaggerated allegations are painting a

very, very bad and inaccurate picture of who he is as a man, as a coach

and as a person. We’re out here showing our support, saying, ‘Hey, we

know how good you actually are. We thank you for everything you’ve done for us,” said Smith, who was a member of the championship UK squad from 2014 through 2019.