Barn at the Summit closing permanently

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- When restaurants begin reopening for in-person dining Friday, those in the barn at the Summit at Fritz Farm won’t be among them.

The Barn is closing permanently, according to the shopping center’s developer Bayer Properties.

- Advertisement -

Summit general manager Brian Voyles says his team is considering using the Barn as an entertainment or retail space.

“The Summit at Fritz Farm has been a place that fosters community, celebrates Lexington’s rich heritage and introduces leading market concepts to the area,” Voyles said. “We are taking advantage of a rare opportunity to pause, take a closer look and really determine what is most relevant within the market.”

The Summit says the shops inside are also choosing to move forward.

Related Article: FCEA hosts Read Across America event at Fayette Mall

• Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream and Whiskey Bear both are considering evaluating street-facing storefronts within The Summit

• Athenian Grill will focus on its other locations

• In a video online, Atomic Ramen owner, Dan Wu, said he doesn’t have concrete plans yet.

• Kentucky for Kentucky will close at the Barn and focus on its online operation and store at 720 Bryan Avenue.

• Smithtown Seafood will close, leaving Chef Ouita Michel’s other Summit restaurant, Honeywood.

“We have enjoyed tremendous success with Honeywood, but Smithtown Seafood has been a challenge,” Michel, said. “Such is the nature of the restaurant business – some concepts are successful, and others don’t perform as you would expect. We look forward to watching the transformation of The Barn and to continue serving guests, including many loyal customers, at Honeywood.”

When the barn opened in 2017, it was introduced as the state’s first ever food hall. It even won recognition from the Travel Channel as one of the ten most delicious food halls in the country.

In its short time, though, it’s seen tenants come and go quickly like a crepe restaurant and one of the first renters, Pasture.

The Summit says men’s boutique Crittenden has also closed.

“We have formed strong relationships with our tenants and are glad they will all remain in the Lexington community,” said Voyles. “We are glad to welcome new tenants to The Summit at Fritz Farm and to focus on reimagining The Barn.”

Those new tenants include furniture store Lovesac, set to open late 2020, and Bank of America, set to open in 2021.

According to the Summit, the bank will have a new building adjacent to Starbucks near East Tiverton and Nicholasville Roads. Bank of America has already broken ground on the 6,300-square-foot building.

Pet store Hollywood Feed will expand into a new 3,440-square-foot space near Whole Foods Market.

The Offices at Fritz Farm has three new leases, making it 80% occupied. Michael W. Simon, M.D., P.S.C. has a newly opened 2,930-square-foot pediatric office. Science based medical communications firm Symbiotix, will get a 4,726-square-foot space on the third floor. Software solutions firm Bitwerx will also be on the third floor in a 4,466-square-foot space.