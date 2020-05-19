Assaults, chases keep deputies busy

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is charged with hitting another woman in the head with a vacuum cleaner. It’s one of several assaults and chases that kept Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies busy in the last 24 hours.

According to Sheriff John Root, 20-year-old Samantha Lewis was charged

just before 5 a.m. Tuesday in connection with an incident on Tom Cat Road about four miles east of London.

Sheriff’s Sgt. John Inman along with Deputy James Fox, Deputy Justin Taylor, and Deputy Landry Collett responded to a disturbance and found a woman at a home who had been hit in the head with a vacuum cleaner. When deputies tried to arrest Lewis, the sheriff said she became belligerent and tried to kick one of the deputies.

In an unrelated case, 26-year-old Jordan Bowles of E.B. Gross Road in London is charged with fleeing, assault, reckless driving and a variety of other offenses after fleeing from Deputy Hunter Disney on a motorcycle.

The chase ended when Bowles crashed the bike, Root said.

When Disney tried to stop Bowles on Litton Town Road about five miles north of London, he took off on the Yamaha motorcycle, hitting speeds of more than 70 mph on the narrow road. He crossed a set of railroad tracks and lost control, crashing into a field, according to the sheriff.

He tried to run on foot but was caught.



In another case, 49-year-old David Osborne, of Mitchell

Creek Road in London, was arrested early Monday morning when deputies and state troopers responded to a call of a man with a knife crawling in the middle of Swiss Colony Lane, approximately 4 miles west of London.

During a brief struggle, Osborne struck a deputy in the face, the sheriff said. He was charged with assault and several other offenses.