Volunteer firefighter charged in Lincoln County fires

STANFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 19-year-old volunteer firefighter faces from 10 to 20 years in prison after being charged second-degree arson in connection with fires at two vacant homes in April and May, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Jeffrey ‘Tyler’ Knouse, of Stanford, is being held on $10,000 cash bond, according to Lincoln County Detention Center records.

KSP investigators first were called in April 12 on a house fire on Maywood Road in Stanford. Then on May 10, a second house fire occurred on Pond School Road in Waynesburg, according to the KSP.

KSP investigators determined both fires were intentionally set and Knouse was charged with two counts of second degree arson.

The investigation is being conducted by KSP Arson Investigator Pat Alford with help from the ATF and the Lincoln County Fire Department.

Under Kentucky law, second degree arson is a class B felony punishable by not less than 10 years or more than 20 years in prison.