Tennessee man finds he can’t out run KSP

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 28-year-old Tennessee man tried unsuccessfully Saturday night to out run the Kentucky State Police.

According to a KSP release, Sgt. Bob Winters saw a 2004 Pontiac GTO traveling at a high rate of speed, near the 89-mile marker on Interstate 24 at about 7:15 p.m.

When Winters tried to stop the car, the driver took off, continuing at a high rate of speed before exiting northbound onto the Pennyrile Parkway. Around the five-mile marker, Trooper Brett Martin successfully deployed a tire deflation device, the KSP said.

The GTO exited the Pennyrile Parkway at Ft. Campbell Boulevard, where it stopped in a gas station parking lot.

The driver, Bobby Britton II, of Clarksville, Tenn., was charged with possession of marijuana, first-degree fleeing, and speeding.