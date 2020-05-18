State makes remote notarizations more business friendly

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state has implemented a regulation making it easier for the business and legal communities to perform notarizations remotely, a critical need for basic business functions.

“During the last two months, my office has fielded hundreds of calls asking for help with notarizing documents, typically required in-person but hard to achieve given the current need for social distancing. We’re pleased to offer a solution that will help Kentucky’s job creators survive and thrive,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams.

Now, the Secretary of State has improved an existing regulation by formalizing a notarization procedure where a notary may notarize a document for a remotely located individual by a combination of pen and paper, video-conferencing, scanners, email, photo messaging, printers, copiers, regular mail, or courier service.

The process provided by the Secretary of State is free of charge and relatively simple.

Also, unlike recent executive orders and related coronavirus legislation, this regulation will not expire but will remain available as an industry practice going forward.