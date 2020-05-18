Nicholasville honors its top cops

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – They may not be able to recognize them at a formal dinner but that doesn’t mean the Nicholasville Police Department can’t recognize outstanding work.
The department traditionally names them at a formal awards banquet in March, but the following department employees received recognition Monday for their achievements for 2019:
- 2019 Officer of the Year – Detective Travis Steward
- 2019 Supervisor of the Year – Lieutenant Scott Adkins
- 2019 Civilian of the Year – Code Enforcement Investigator Tiffany Rust