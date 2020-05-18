Morehead State sets summer school schedule

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Morehead State offers several options to continue college classes during the summer.

All of MSU’s summer classes are offered online, letting students conveniently learn at home. Classes are condensed, allowing students to earn credits in a shorter amount of time than during the standard academic year.

That means students can earn up to 12 undergraduate credit hours each summer semester or six graduate hours.

Summer session is from June 8 to Aug. 31. Summer I takes place from June 8 to July 2 and Summer II takes place from July 6 to Aug. 31.

In addition, MSU commits to:

No increases to tuition or fees for the next academic year;

No requirements for standardized test scores for general admission for the fall 2020 semester; and

Offer online summer courses and fall courses in a variety of formats.

To learn more, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/commitment.