Lincoln County grads start the graduation ‘walk’

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – School districts across the region are starting what they hope will be the most unique — and only — high school graduation experience they’ll ever do.

A variety of virtual and family-only in-person processes are being used.

One example started Monday in Lincoln County and will continue through Wednesday with a make-up day Thursday. The program in Lincoln going is going from noon to 7 p.m. each day.

GEAR UP and Greer Productions are providing pictures and a video of the ceremony to graduates.

“Given the Governor has declared there will be no in-person gatherings, including graduation ceremonies, at least through the month of June, the Senior Class Officers decided to hold a virtual graduation ceremony in the month of May. This will give those students who are going to the military the opportunity to participate and be recognized,” the district said of the decision.

“We are working to make sure your graduation ceremony is both meaningful and memorable! Each eligible graduate is given the opportunity to walk across the stage in the gymnasium, have their diploma presented with their credential read aloud, and have the moment video recorded just as it would have been during the traditional ceremony. All recordings including music, the Class President, Valedictorian, and Salutatorian speeches, will be included on the recording. Each graduate will receive a copy of the recording and it will be streamed at a later date,” according to the district’s plan.

The plan includes: