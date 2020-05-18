Lincoln County grads start the graduation ‘walk’

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – School districts across the region are starting what they hope will be the most unique — and only — high school graduation experience they’ll ever do.
A variety of virtual and family-only in-person processes are being used.
One example started Monday in Lincoln County and will continue through Wednesday with a make-up day Thursday. The program in Lincoln going is going from noon to 7 p.m. each day.
GEAR UP and Greer Productions are providing pictures and a video of the ceremony to graduates.
“Given the Governor has declared there will be no in-person gatherings, including graduation ceremonies, at least through the month of June, the Senior Class Officers decided to hold a virtual graduation ceremony in the month of May. This will give those students who are going to the military the opportunity to participate and be recognized,” the district said of the decision.
“We are working to make sure your graduation ceremony is both meaningful and memorable! Each eligible graduate is given the opportunity to walk across the stage in the gymnasium, have their diploma presented with their credential read aloud, and have the moment video recorded just as it would have been during the traditional ceremony. All recordings including music, the Class President, Valedictorian, and Salutatorian speeches, will be included on the recording. Each graduate will receive a copy of the recording and it will be streamed at a later date,” according to the district’s plan.
The plan includes:
- Only One (1) car per graduate with the graduate, parents/guardians, and immediate family members up to six (6) persons (including the graduate) are allowed on campus.
- Only graduates who are eligible based on attendance and credits will be eligible to participate in the ceremony. All school fees, including Chromebooks and Library books must be paid prior to participating.
- Graduates will be scheduled while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Students and families will arrive 5 minutes prior to scheduled time, assigned to a parking space and remain in the car in their assigned parking spot until directed to enter the gym.
- Students will be able to pay any fees owed, return any school property and gather any personal property while on campus. Fees will be paid and any Chromebooks collected at the ceremony.
- Traditional graduation dress code will be required for participation in the ceremony. Males—dress shirt with a collar and a tie, dress pants (no jeans), and dress shoes or boots. Females—dress, skirt/blouse combination, or dress slacks/blouse combination (no jeans), and dress shoes or sandals.
- Students will enter the gym with their family members, walk across the stage and receive their diplomas and exit the gym. Family will proceed to the assigned area.
- Caps and Gowns will be worn for the ceremony.
- Students will be able to walk through the building following a prescribed route after receiving their diplomas.
- Following the walk through, students and family members will exit the campus immediately. Only the graduate will be able to walk through the building.
- We will follow all CDC and Health Department guidelines in place at the time of the event. This may mean that you are asked to wear a mask and/gloves when entering the building. Graduates will take off their masks to walk across the stage and receive diplomas.