Lexington Children’s Theatre to hold virtual summer school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Children’s Theatre plans to continue summer school, virtually.

Summer theatre school classes are set to begin June 1 with the theme ‘Act Boldly’. The online classes seek to give young people a unique arts experience and will offer opportunities to enhance youth creativity and theatre skills, according to the theatre.

- Advertisement -

Classes will be offered for young people ages 4-16.

An informational meeting to answer questions will take place Monday at 5:30 p.m. on the theatre’s Facebook page.

You can read more about the virtual summer theatre school HERE.