Frankfort driver license station has limited opening

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The regional driver licensing office at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) building in Frankfort has reopened for limited services, the governor’s office announced Monday.

The limited in-person services is to process the most immediate needs first and prevent a surge in foot traffic, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Services at the Frankfort REAL ID Regional Drivers License Office are limited at this time to residents who meet one of the following qualifying criteria:

Replacement of a lost license, permit or identification card

License or ID card needed for employment or emergency

New resident replacing a valid out-of-state credential

New applicant who has successfully completed Kentucky State Police driver testing

Renewal of a credential that expired before March 18, 2020, when license and permit expiration dates were automatically extended for 90 days by emergency order

“It is absolutely essential that we resume that service in a way that protects the health and safety of our customers and our employees. We’re implementing new practices that encourage social distancing and our experience will guide the phased opening of other regional drivers license offices around the Commonwealth,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said.

The Regional Drivers License Office, 200 Mero St., in Frankfort, will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.

Qualifying applicants may make appointments online at realidky.com to request either a standard or REAL ID credential. A limited number of work stations will be available to serve walk-ins.

To avoid gatherings in common waiting areas after checking in, applicants may be individually notified when to return to the issuance office to be served.

To maintain the safest possible environment, employees of the office will adhere to Healthy at Work standards, which include wearing a mask, and customers will be asked to do the same. Social distancing will be observed. Surfaces will be cleaned and touch pad equipment sanitized after each use.

The complete list of Healthy at Work requirements can be found here Healthy at Work.