AAA: Memorial Day gas prices will be cheapest in nearly 20-years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – You may be limited on where you can go for the Memorial Day holiday because of the coronavirus, but it won’t cost you a lot of gas money to get there.

Triple-A reports Memorial Day gas prices are expected to be the lowest in nearly two decades.

As of this writing, the average price for a gallon of gas in Kentucky is $1.67. The national average is $1.87, according to AAA.

The last time the national gas average leading into the holiday was under $2.00 a gallon was 17-years ago, 2003. That year the average cost was $1.50 a gallon.

Today’s national gas price average is a dollar cheaper than one year ago, according to Triple-A.

Despite the low prices, AAA anticipates this year’s Memorial Day weekend will set a record low for travel volume.

AAA expects gas prices to continue to rise, possibly hitting $2.00 a gallon in the next few weeks. The reason? An increase in demand as states gradually reopen. Also, gas stations will switch over to summer-blend gasoline, which often causes prices to rise.