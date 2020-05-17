Veterans honored in Madison County; American Flags placed on graves

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Flags were placed on Veterans graves Sunday afternoon in Richmond.

A group of veterans, family members and volunteers came out to pay their respects. They visited three cemeteries, including, Flatwoods, College Hill and Maple Grove.

- Advertisement -

Spencer Guiley is the funeral director at Combs Parsons and Collins in Madison County. He has organized the event for the past five years. He says it’s important to remember those who fought for the country, and to keep their memory alive.

There were fewer people at this year’s event because of the pandemic. Social distancing guidelines were strictly enforced for those who did attend.