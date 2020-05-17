Two famous Chevy Chase neighborhood bars face different realities during pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After a lot of anxiety about when they’d be able to reopen, certain bars now know they’ll be pouring again Friday, but only if they serve food.

In the Chevy Chase neighborhood in Lexington, two bars right across the street from each other, have two very different plans for re-opening.

- Advertisement -

At Charlie Brown’s Restaurant and Lounge it’s been able to offer curbside food and drink orders during the pandemic.

Part of what owner Dave Fuller calls survival mode.

“And say if we can survive this we can survive anything,” he said.

Friday, its indoor seating opens on a first come, first serve basis. This includes seating outside in the front, the back patio and, of course, a limited number on the famous couches.

Katie Brown is the general manager at Charlie Brown’s, she says the staff has upped its game on the sanitation front and she’s thrilled to get customers back inside.

“It’s almost like a reunion, we’re excited,” she said.

Fuller says there’s still more to be done before Friday, like moving out some of the extra tables, but they’re ready to get back to work, personally and financially.

“It’s a learning process, nobody ever expected this, but we’re doing better every week with it,” Fuller said.

He said even with in-person dining open, Charlie Brown’s will keep offering curbside. To see the latest specials and the number to call you can check out Charlie Brown’s Facebook page for up to date information.

Across Euclid Avenue sits historic Chevy Chase Inn.

Unfortunately for Lexington’s oldest bar, it doesn’t serve food, so the Governor has said bars must wait until July first to reopen.

Something, co-owner Kevin Heathcoat says on a health front, he’s okay with, considering Chevy Chase Inn’s small size.

But, the bar isn’t sitting collecting dust.

“Chevy Chase Inn is Lexington’s oldest bar. It’s been around since 1933, but now in 2020 pandemic we’re opening Chevy Chase Inn and Out, Lexington’s youngest liquor store,” Heathcoat said.

Yep, a liquor store offering full size bottles of bourbon, vodka, gin, you name it.

It started because the bar had fully stocked shelves without any patrons and it went so well, seven weeks later and it’s still going.

“We just have to be very very creative to get ourselves through this time,” Heathcoat said.

Especially considering the bar hasn’t received any Small Business Administration help or federal loans yet.

On Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. you can swing by the bar for bottles of top shelf bourbon, bloody mary and mimosa kits, and most other types of liquor. Next, Heathcoat says the bar is going to offer two ounce pours of Pappy Van Winkle’s bourbon.

All this, meanwhile, Heathcoat co-owns the restaurant next door, Bourbon and Toulouse.

A restaurant that pre-pandemic did a lot of carry out because of the smaller size of the building.

Heathcoat says Bourbon and Toulouse is not reopening for in-person on Friday.

For more information on what is being offered each Saturday at the makeshift liquor store, Heathcoat makes a post on the Chevy Chase Inn Facebook and Instagram.