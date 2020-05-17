Off-duty firefighter, neighbor help fight townhouse fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An off-duty firefighter and a neighbor with a garden hose helped fight a fire until firefighters arrived Sunday night in Lexington.

Firefighters say it happened at a townhouse at Savannah Oaks in the 3300 block of Alcott Place just before 9:00 p.m.

Investigators say it appears the fire started in the garage, but they aren’t yet sure of the cause. There were two people home at the time. No one was hurt, according to firefighters.

The fire was contained to one unit. The complex is made up of a string of attached townhouses.

Electricity was cut-off to the affected unit, so the people who live there will temporarily have to find another place to stay, according to firefighters.