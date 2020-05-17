Man stabbed during robbery attempt in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was stabbed Sunday night after refusing to hand over money during a robbery attempt, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say the victim, whose name wasn’t released, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim told them he was walking in the 300 block of West New Circle Road around 9:00 p.m., when a man he didn’t know approached him, pulled a knife and demanded money. When the victim wouldn’t give the would-be robber any cash, he was stabbed, according to police.

A police dog was brought in to search the area. As of this writing, no arrests had been made.