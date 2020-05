MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A motorcyclist who was killed in a head-on collision in Madison County on Saturday has been identified.

The Waco Volunteer Fire Department/Rescue says the driver of the motorcycle who died was 65-year old Thomas Foley.

- Advertisement -

Investigators say Foley’s motorcycle collided with a car in the area of Flint Road and College Hill Road around 2:15 p.m.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the deadly accident.