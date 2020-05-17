LPD: Armed man threatening to harm himself and police taken into custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There were some anxious moments and temporary streets closures in Lexington on Sunday afternoon after police say an armed veteran threatened to harm himself and kill any police officers who approached him.

Investigators say it happened around 1:00 p.m. on Mariemont Drive. As a precaution, Mariemont Drive and Grandin Road were closed to traffic. No homes were evacuated.

Police say when they arrived at the home there was a woman in the front yard talking to a man in the garage. They say she told investigators the man is a veteran who had a gun, that she didn’t think worked and that he was threatening to harm himself and kill any police officers who approached him.

Police say they were able to talk to the man and convince him to turn over the gun and give himself up. He was taken into custody without incident, according to police. No one was hurt.

Police say the man was taken for a medical and mental health evaluation. His name was not released.