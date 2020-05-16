Corvette plant plans gradual reopening starting May 26

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WHAS) — General Motors says it will begin reopening its Corvette plant in Kentucky on May 26.

A GM spokesman told the Daily News that the restart at the Bowling Green plant will be gradual and will focus on new worker safety protocols that were put into place due to the coronavirus pandemic. He says there will be detailed safety orientations for all workers.

Officials have said GM plants will start with one shift and add more depending on demand.

The Corvette plant shut down March 20, shortly after the first of its newly designed mid-engine vehicles rolled off the assembly line.