21 horses rescued in Wayne County; donations needed

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Humane Society, in partnership with State Police, rescued 21 horses from poor living conditions in Wayne County over the last two weeks.

Volunteers are asking for donations to help pay for the rehabilitation of the horses.

- Advertisement -

State Police say the horses’ original owner had more than 40 horses. Additionally, troopers found four dead horses in the owner’s care.

The horses are recovering in Simpsonville at Willow Hope Farm.

The Humane Society says many of the horses have parasites and rain rot among other health conditions that need attention.