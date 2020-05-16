2 firefighters injured battling flames at Lexington restaurant, first responders say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Fire Department says two firefighters were injured battling a fire Saturday afternoon at a restaurant.

Firefighters say both firefighters are at the hospital being treated for a heat-related injury, but both are expected to be okay

They say the fire broke out at Cheddars Scratch Kitchen off Man O’ War Blvd at 3:40 p.m.

The flames came mostly through the roof, but the exact cause is still under investigation, according to first responders.

A restaurant manager who was on the scene says there were four employees in the restaurant at the time, but no one was hurt.