Red River Gorge, Daniel Boone National Forest to start reopening June 3

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Daniel Boone National Forest will begin reopening recreation sites in June using a site-by-site approach, including assessment of facility cleanliness, maintenance status, and health and safety of recreation areas, the service said Friday.

The following areas are tentatively scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, June 3:

Most day-use sites, such as picnic areas and shooting ranges

Redbird Crest & White Sulphur Off Highway Vehicle Trails

Red River Gorge (includes Geological Area, Clifty Wilderness, Indian Creek)

The following areas are tentatively scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 11:

Most developed campgrounds

Those with existing campground reservations through www.Recreation.gov will be notified via email and/or text message if there are any changes.

These projected opening dates may vary depending on circumstances, and it may be necessary to not open or to close areas again if conditions change.

Most boat launches, trails and the general forest area, have remained open to hiking, biking, boating, dispersed camping, hunting, fishing, etc.

“Closing any site for any reason is not one we take lightly, but protecting our visitors and employees remains our highest priority. We are approaching re-opening with safety in mind,” said Daniel Boone National Forest Supervisor Dan Olsen. “We are looking forward to seeing our recreation sites being enjoyed by the people from the communities we serve.”

Although not accepting in-person visits, offices remain open and operational. Visitors are encouraged to contact their local Forest Service office for general information or assistance in obtaining maps and passes.

The Daniel Boone National Forest continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation. Please review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local and state guidelines for social distancing and cloth face coverings.

For up-to-date information and the projected opening schedule on the Daniel Boone National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf/ or the forest Facebook page at www.facebook.com/danielboonenf/ or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DanielBooneNF.