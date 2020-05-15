Program addresses food allergies for needy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A group already helping feed families impacted financially by the coronavirus outbreak is branching out, providing free meals to people with food allergies and sensitivities.

The faith-based effort, called Feed Our Neighbor, is the brainchild of Denise Walsh, owner of Gluten Free Miracles at 145 Burt Road, and Sylvia Lovely, co-owner of Azur Restaurant and Patio at 3070 Lakecrest Circle.

- Advertisement -

The program provides family-sized meals consisting of soups/stews, breads, and eggs. The meals can be picked up at no charge in the parking lot of Gluten Free Miracles, located at 145 Burt Road, near Jeff’s Car wash and across from Zandale Shopping Center.

Those interested in receiving meals should pre-register online at feedourneighbor.com.

Though aimed at gluten-free and food sensitivity needs, all who register will be served.

Related Article: Fayette County Public Schools makes changes to meal services

Anyone who arrives without pre-registering will also be served but only while supplies last.

Meal pick-ups will continue every Wednesday and Saturday 2-3 p.m., subject to change, throughout the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project launched Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

“People with dietary restrictions who need assistance now have a place to go for help,” said Walsh. “We are providing family-sized portions so that people won’t have to worry about going out every day for food. We hope this will bring some peace of mind.”

Executive Chef and co-owner of Azur Restaurant and Patio, Jeremy Ashby, and his award-winning team at Azur prepare large batches of soup or stew for distribution every week.

According to Lovely, “I am humbled to be a part of Feed Our Neighbor. Chef Jeremy is known for his delicious soups and is honored to use his culinary gifts during this trying time to make sure people get nutritious food.”

Founded in 2013, Gluten Free Miracles is a local bakery and cafe that specializes in gluten-free, vegan, and keto baked goods and other foods.

For those interested in donating or becoming a volunteer, go to feedourneighbor.com.