UPDATE: Inmate who walked off back in jail, faces new charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Inmate Scotty Joe Bowling is back in the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government Division of Community Corrections’ custody.

With assistance from the Lexington Police Department, the 40-year-old Bowling was captured Friday evening.

Bowling, who was serving time for probation violation, walked away from a work detail on May 13, 2020.

He now is being held on a new charge of second-degree escape.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An inmate in jail for violating his probation faces more jail time after walking away Wednesday from a work detail.

According to the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government

Division of Community Corrections, inmate Scotty Joe Bowling walked away from the while on work detail. Bowling was assigned to a voluntary work assignment of lawn maintenance at the time that he walked away.

Bowling was being held on a charge of probation violation.

He is 40 years old, 5’10”, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue

eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Lexington Police Department.