Fires damage house, car, building in Rockcastle

At about 10:30 p.m., Brindle Ridge firefighters were called to a house fire on North Wilderness Road. Two engines, a tanker and 11 firefighters responded with Mt. Vernon firefighters joining them and Brodhead firefighters responding for mutual aid.

Approximately 8000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire, according to the Brindle Ridge Fire Department.

While fighting that fire, Brindle Ridge was dispatched to a vehicle fire endangering a structure on Picnic Lane. Crews from Brindle Ridge and Brodhead responded and quickly put out that fire, limiting the damage to the structure. Also assisting on the fire scenes was District 4 Constable and Rockcastle Sheriffs Office.

No injuries occurred either scene.