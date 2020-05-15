Even in pandemic, students honored for perfect attendance

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – They do it every year as an incentive for kids to go to school.

But with the Covid-19 shutdown since mid-March, this year has been a little different.

- Advertisement -

But that didn’t stop two Masonic lodges — Blue Lick Lodge #495 and Dougherty Lodge #65 — from living up to their end of the bargain.

The two groups combined resources and were able to provide bicycles to the Nicholas County Elementary students who had perfect attendance for the year 2020.

Pictured areDistrict Deputy Grand Master Jeffery W. Randolph (right) and Junior Warden, Joseph Daniel Rhodes (left) presenting 10 bicycles to Alicia Hughes (center), Assistant Principal of Nicholas County Elementary School.