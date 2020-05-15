Covid 19 presents challenge and opportunity for marriages

Dr. James Stillwell is a pastoral counselor, he says the pandemic offers opportunity for couples.

Lexington, Ky (WTVQ)– Most lawyers and therapists would advise divorce as a last option, but during the pandemic divorce lawyers are fielding calls every day.

“I’ve been taking 20 to 40 calls a day.” Said Alex Ferrara of the Bluegrass Law Group.

So what do you do if your staring at potential divorce? Dr. James Stillwell is a marriage counselor. He says his counseling sessions have increased significantly during the pandemic. And it’s all happening virtually.

“We have it all right here. One couple meets in separate cars, another in separate homes.” Said Stillwell.

According to Stillwell, now is the time to take things head on.

“It’s the parable for the world. Planes and cars park and the earth heals. The same can be done for marriages and families.” Said Stillwell.

So what can we do? How can we mend situations? Sometimes the best thing to do is take time for yourself.

Dr. Stillwell says the pandemic hasn’t been all doom and gloom for marriages. There has been some good to come out of it.

“Some predict a baby boom in 9 months. There is time for intimacy. There is time together.” Said Stillwell.