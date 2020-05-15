Bittersweet ending to school year for many

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The end of a school year is often bittersweet for students, teachers, and families.

This year, the emotions are very different as the school year is almost frozen in time by a pandemic that has thrown tradition to the wind.

Henry Clay High School’s band director William Kite recorded his students playing in class on March 13th. He didn’t realize it would be the last time he’d hear them play in person.

“Initially, we were told about that period of time up to spring break so we told the kids ‘take your instruments home and try to get everything you need’ and yeah, I assumed we would be back,” says William Kite.

But then came word in-class instruction was cancelled, first until April and then for good.

“We were kind of forced to change what we do overnight,” says Kite.

Kite says it was hard especially knowing all the end of the school year moments would be missed.

“That last moment of saying goodbye and kids signing yearbooks and all that kind of stuff is obviously a special time that we’re definitely missing out on this year,” says Kite.

Friday was his first time back in his classroom in months.

“Calendar stuck on March, the board still has the last things we wrote which was take your instrument home, and there was a textbook laying out somewhere,” says Kite.

Hard pill to swallow for many especially for his seniors, missing out on their final days playing together.

“What was really sad was in that week right before spring break, before the first of April, we were supposed to do our district concert band assessment so we were literally at the end of performance preparation cycle,” says Kite.

They’re also missing out on other special moments, like their senior banquet which Kite says they plan to still do virtually.

He’s tried to provide academic — and emotional — support by giving out his number and checking in on their mental health.

“At a certain point it wasn’t about academics anymore. It was about life and making sure they’re handling things the best way they can and controlling the things they can control and try to take the stress and pressure off of those things they can’t control,” says Kite.

It’s bittersweet but he’s focusing on the positives, like the new chapter that lies ahead for the seniors and preparing for next year.

“I’m definitely looking forward to getting back in front of students and kind of seeing them grow and learn,” says Kite.

Fayette County Public Schools is working on a senior-send-off parade, light show, drive-thru diploma distributions, and a virtual graduation video for the seniors.