UK researchers receive $50,000 grants for cancer study

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Earlier this month, two researchers, Drs. Teresa Fan and Kate Zaytseva, were awarded the 2020 Markey Women Strong Distinguished Researcher Grant.

The researchers, chosen by the UK Markey Cancer Foundation’s Markey Women Strong members, are each awarded a $50,000 grant to fund their proposed cancer research.

Started in the summer of 2016, Markey Women Strong is comprised of philanthropic women and men who aim to make a meaningful difference in cancer research by funding female researchers focused on advancing the fight against cancer at the University of Kentucky.

Each member of Markey Women Strong contributes an annual donation of $1,000. Together, the members of Markey Women Strong decide which UK Markey Cancer Center researchers receive the research support.

The year 2020 marks the fourth year, and $400,000, in funding of female-led cancer research at the Markey Cancer Center.

The 2020 grant recipients include Dr. Teresa Fan whose research is focused on early detection of pancreatic cancer, and Dr. Kate Zaytseva whose research focuses on the role lipid metabolism plays in colorectal cancer.

“Even today, the fight against cancer never stops, which is why we at the Markey Cancer Foundation are so grateful for this group of donors dedicated to funding important, game-changing cancer research. From our generous members to the impressive and talented cancer researchers, Markey Women Strong is one of the central reasons why the Markey Cancer Center is where Kentucky Comes to Beat Cancer,” said Mike Delzotti, CFRE, FAHP, President and CEO of the Markey Cancer Foundation.