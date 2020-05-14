Trooper shoots suspect who ran over, dragged him

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 21-year-old man is shot and wounded by a

Kentucky State trooper after the man tries to flee, dragging the trooper with his car.

Meanwhile, the driver and a passenger are charged with drug trafficking.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Tuesday evening while investigators were trying to find a fugitive suspect in an an officer-involved shooting in Knox County, a trooper, who has not been identified, made a traffic stop in the Poplar Creek community of Whitley County.

As he approached the car, the trooper saw drugs in plain view and asked the driver to get out. Instead, the diver, later identified as 21-year-old Randy Sullivan, tried to flee, hitting the trooper and dragging him with the car, according to a KSP release.

The trooper fired shots, injuring Sullivan, who was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital. He remains there being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the KSP.

The trooper did not sustain any serious injuries or require medical treatment.

Sullivan has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a handgun, and multiple traffic violations.

A sole passenger, 42-year-old Linda Renea Adams, of Williamsburg, is charged with first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a methamphetamine.

This is an ongoing investigation led by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team and Post 11.