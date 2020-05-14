Thursday marks 32 years since deadliest U.S. drunk driving crash in Carroll County

CARROLTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Thursday marks a tragic anniversary in Kentucky’s history, the Carrolton bus crash.

it was on this day 32 years ago a drunk driver going the wrong way down Interstate 71 in Carroll County slammed into a church bus, killing 27 people.

24 victims of that fiery crash were children. It is still the nation’s deadliest drunk driving crash.

The driver, Larry Mahoney, served more than ten years in prison.

The crash helped lead to stricter drunk driving laws and improved bus safety across the country and in Kentucky.