State AG, others want China held responsible for COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Attorneys general from 14 states, including Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron, want a federal-state partnership to develop a comprehensive plan to hold the Chinese communist government responsible for its role in the spread of COVID-19.

The coalition sent a letter to President Donald J. Trump requesting the formation of a partnership to explore legal avenues to hold China accountable for health and economic damages resulting from its decision to withhold or misrepresent key information regarding COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

“This letter underscores our commitment to working with the federal government to further leverage both state and federal resources to hold China accountable for its role in the pandemic,” Cameron said in a statement.

“A comprehensive evaluation of the legal, economic, diplomatic, and security measures that can be employed must be undertaken and for maximum effectiveness states should be included in that process to the extent possible. This will allow us to share information and resources and ensure that any remedy sought takes into consideration our legal capabilities and the devastating impact the virus has had on our states,” the letter said.

The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China. Some reports have suggested that while Chinese medical professionals tried to warn of COVID-19’s the highly contagious nature, they were silenced by the communist regime.

Thousands of people, including more than 80,000 Americans, have died from the disease.

Along with the rising death toll, the economic damage is increasing as domestic and international trade has been drastically halted. The pandemics economic devastation has caused the national unemployment rate to skyrocket from 3.5 percent in February to its current rate of 14.7 percent, with even higher rates in Kentucky, Cameron noted.

To read the letter signed by the attorneys general, click here.

Attorney General Cameron is joined by attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and West Virginia in signing the letter. Florida and South Carolina are leading the effort.